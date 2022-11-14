Home build kickoff for injured solider in Montrose

Homes For Our Troops
Homes For Our Troops((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Veterans day festivities continue through the valley with festivals, and in Montrose, a veteran gets a well-deserved gift.

Homes for Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured post- 9/11 veterans.

Here on the Western Slope, the first sergeant, David Wallace, will receive a custom home after being injured in Iraq because of a suicide bombing. He sustained severe eye injuries, resulting in blindness.

Bill Ivey with the organization says the house will include voice control to allow him to gain more independence.

“This feeling you get by building one of these homes and handing the keys to one of our veterans is really difficult to put into words. It’s a feeling that we’re setting the conditions for their success going forward.”

This is the third home built in Montrose.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

Latest News

Western Colorado Native American Market Days
Western Colorado Native American Market Days to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide...
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
UPDATE: Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Mack
Football Scores
Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories