Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces a federal jury found Michael Tracy McFadden, 51, of Grand Junction, guilty of crossing state lines with the intention to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 12 and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

McFadden was a long-haul truck driver who took at least two children on multiple trips out of state, according to facts presented at trial.

Over at least six years, McFadden repeatedly sexually assaulted the children, both in his home in Grand Junction and in his semitruck while in other states.

Two of his victims came forward and testified at trial.

Judge Christine M. Arguello presided over the five-day trial. The jury returned its guilty verdict on November 14, 2022. Sentencing is set for March 7, 2023. McFadden faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and may be sentenced up to life in prison.

McFadden has previously been charged and convicted in state court with sexual assault of six separate children. However, his convictions were overturned on appeal due to a speedy trial violation, preventing any further state court prosecution. Upon learning this, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division immediately launched an investigation into potential federal violations.

McFadden was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019, and rearrested on federal charges.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to be a small part of bringing justice for the victims in this case. These victims, despite setbacks and delays, courageously faced their abuser and described convincingly the abuses they suffered more than ten years ago. Their bravery and resilience are inspiring. No matter how long it takes, or how difficult the process, our office will continue to seek justice for all victims,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan.

