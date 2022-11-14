Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.

Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived to the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be made as they become available.

