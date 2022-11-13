Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories

Football Scores
Football Scores(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Varsity football has concluded for the 2022 season on the Western Slope.

On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks took home the first win of the weekend with a final score of 47-43.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Palisade, Fruita, Delta and Rifle all played had varsity games at 1 p.m.. Unfortunately, only Palisade and Delta took home wins.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats lost their away game against the Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs) Wolves. Fruita scored the first touchdown during the first quarter followed closely by a touchdown from Montezuma-Cortez. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 21-6 Montezuma-Cortez. At halftime, Montezuma-Cortez was ahead 35-12. The final score was 56-20 Montezuma-Cortez.

The Palisade Bulldogs won their away game against the Northridge (Greeley) Grizzlies. No points were scored during the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, Palisade senior Malakhi Espinosa scored a touchdown. At halftime, the score was 6-0 Palisade. Halfway through the third quarter, Greeley quarterback Cooper Rose completed a 41-yard pass scoring a touchdown. Near the end of the fourth quarter, Espinosa scored another touchdown. The final score was 14-7 Palisade.

The Delta Bears won their home game against the Alamosa Mean Moose. The game started slow and the score was 10-8 Delta at halftime. Partway through the third quarter, things began to pick up. Ty Reed, a sophomore quarterback for Delta, completed a 35-yard pass to senior Gavin Brewer, a wide receiver, scoring a touchdown. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 23-8 Delta. With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, junior Esai Carrillo, a running back for Delta, completed a 45-yard rushing touchdown. The final score was 37-8 Delta.

While scores during Rifle’s away game were unavailable, the Rifle Bears lost to the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 0-14.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

Latest News

kkco high school football playoffs recap
Western Slope Football Playoffs Second Round Recap
(Source: KEYC)
Montrose Red Hawks varsity football wins their final game, more teams play this afternoon
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest