Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Varsity football has concluded for the 2022 season on the Western Slope.

On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks took home the first win of the weekend with a final score of 47-43.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Palisade, Fruita, Delta and Rifle all played had varsity games at 1 p.m.. Unfortunately, only Palisade and Delta took home wins.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats lost their away game against the Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs) Wolves. Fruita scored the first touchdown during the first quarter followed closely by a touchdown from Montezuma-Cortez. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 21-6 Montezuma-Cortez. At halftime, Montezuma-Cortez was ahead 35-12. The final score was 56-20 Montezuma-Cortez.

The Palisade Bulldogs won their away game against the Northridge (Greeley) Grizzlies. No points were scored during the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, Palisade senior Malakhi Espinosa scored a touchdown. At halftime, the score was 6-0 Palisade. Halfway through the third quarter, Greeley quarterback Cooper Rose completed a 41-yard pass scoring a touchdown. Near the end of the fourth quarter, Espinosa scored another touchdown. The final score was 14-7 Palisade.

The Delta Bears won their home game against the Alamosa Mean Moose. The game started slow and the score was 10-8 Delta at halftime. Partway through the third quarter, things began to pick up. Ty Reed, a sophomore quarterback for Delta, completed a 35-yard pass to senior Gavin Brewer, a wide receiver, scoring a touchdown. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 23-8 Delta. With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, junior Esai Carrillo, a running back for Delta, completed a 45-yard rushing touchdown. The final score was 37-8 Delta.

While scores during Rifle’s away game were unavailable, the Rifle Bears lost to the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 0-14.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.