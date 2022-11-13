Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10. The Titans won for the sixth time in seven games to move to 6-3. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. The Broncos were coming in rested off the bye but lost their fifth of six to fall to 3-6.
Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide...
Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the banged-up Tennessee Titans know opposing defenses start game plans around stopping two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

Turns out an aching Tannehill and a patchwork defense were more than enough against the struggling Denver Broncos.

Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle by throwing two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Broncos 17-10 on Sunday.

“Everything feels a little better when you win,” said Tannehill, who spoke to reporters still wearing his uniform in a postgame time-saving move with more treatment ahead on his ankle and a game Thursday night at Green Bay.

The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime.

Denver came in rested off a bye, not that it helped as the Broncos (3-6) now have lost five of six.

“It’s another close game, another one-score game,” first-year Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the Broncos’ five losses by a combined 21 points. “We feel like the defense stepped up to the challenge with Derrick Henry. I mean, the offense has to find a way.”

Henry was held to 53 yards on 19 carries, snapping the NFL rushing leader’s streak of five straight 100-yard rushing games.

The Broncos had plenty of chances but couldn’t score after halftime. Russell Wilson had a final chance to tie the game, but his pass on fourth-and-8 from the Titans 25 was tipped and picked off by Terrance Mitchell with 11 seconds left.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

Latest News

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
UPDATE: Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Mack
Football Scores
Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories
kkco high school football playoffs recap
Western Slope Football Playoffs Second Round Recap
(Source: KEYC)
Montrose Red Hawks varsity football wins their final game, more teams play this afternoon