Montrose Red Hawks varsity football wins their final game, more teams play this afternoon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday night was good night to be a Montrose Red Hawk as their varsity football team took home the win on their final playoff game.
At 7 p.m., the Golden Demons kicked off to the Montrose Red Hawks. Shortly into the game, junior Blake Griffin, a linebacker and running back for Montrose, scored a 65-yard rushing touchdown. By the end of the second quarter, Griffin scored two more touchdowns for Montrose. At halftime the score was 27-23 Montrose.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Golden picked up the game when senior Jazel Riley IV, a senior quarterback for Golden, completed a 50-yard pass to junior Trey Abrams, a wide receiver for Golden, scoring a touchdown. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 30-27 Golden. The final score was 47-43 with Montrose taking home victory.
More games are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday:
- Delta Panthers varsity football team has a home playoff game against the Alamosa Mean Moose.
- The Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs) Wolves.
- The Palisade Bulldogs varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Northridge (Greeley) Grizzlies.
- The Rifle Bears varsity football team has an away playoff game against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers.
