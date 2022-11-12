Intoxicated driver attempts to evade police near Loma

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - An intoxicated driver drove off in the middle of a traffic stop on Friday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, a Colorado State Trooper stopped a truck after reports were made that the driver was drunk.

While the trooper and driver were interacting, the driver of the truck sped off.

The trooper chased the truck and was able to PIT (Pursuit Intervention Tactic) the truck at the Intersection of 8 Road and S Road, approximately 8 miles from the Utah state border, northwest of Loma, Colorado.

The driver came to a stop after but hit a fire hydrant in the process, flooding the intersection.

The driver’s identity has not been released but the driver was taken into custody.

The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.
The Colorado State Patrol chased an intoxicated driver of a truck resulting in a DUI arrest.(David Jones)

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
Police Lights
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
Montrose Red Hawks varsity football wins their final game, more teams play this afternoon
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION
Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita