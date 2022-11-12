Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital

A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left several people injured.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured.

At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Others who were injured were treated on scene by the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Identities of those involved have not been released.

Investigation is ongoing by the Grand Junction Police Department and further details will be shared when available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
Police Lights
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident

Latest News

VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION
Veterans Day Ceremony in Fruita
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Colorado wolf reintroduction plan up for comment
Mesa County Public Health
Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version