Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured.

At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Others who were injured were treated on scene by the Grand Junction Fire Department.

Identities of those involved have not been released.

Investigation is ongoing by the Grand Junction Police Department and further details will be shared when available.

