Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST
(Gray News) - Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Dark Knight in “Batman: The Animated Series” and other animated shows and movies for decades, has died at the age of 66, Warner Bros. announced.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said Conroy brought Batman to life in nearly 60 productions, including 15 films and “Batman: TAS,” which ran from 1992-1996.

“Kevin was perfection,” said actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker on the series, per the statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shown through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

