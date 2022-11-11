Cooler temperatures and dry conditions here to stay

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A big difference from yesterday into today after a cold front pushed through yesterday. Today, conditions have remained dry, saw plenty of sunshine with some cloud cover, had a slight breeze across most of the Western Slope, and temperatures are staying cooler. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached a high of 44, and in Montrose, 42. While temperatures remained in the forty-degree range, the slight breeze brought wind chill temperatures about four to seven degrees lower throughout the day.

For tonight, most of the cloud cover we had throughout the day will push out of the area leading to clear skies. When skies remain clear overnight, surface heating that we had during the daytime escapes into the atmosphere, which keeps our surface temperatures colder. As a result, temperatures across most of the Western Slope will sit in the mid to upper teens, while some areas like the Grand Mesa and Telluride will have lows in the single digits.

Tomorrow, we will have more abundance of sunshine across most of the Western Slope with very little to no cloud cover. However, while we see plenty of sunshine, temperatures will remain cooler. Highs tomorrow will hover around the lower 40s for many locations.

We will continue to see sunshine for the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday before more cloud cover pushes in around the evening hours. By Sunday, the sun will return to the area. So throughout the remainder of the week, sky cover will change, but conditions will not change as we will continue to stay dry.

Temperatures by the weekend will warm towards the mid-40s and will carry over into the following Monday. By Tuesday, another cold front could push through the Western Slope. Temperatures will start another cooldown as we fall back into the lower 40s and upper 30s leading into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

