Colorado wolf reintroduction plan up for comment

Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.(MacNeil Lyons / NPS / CC BY 2.0)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold public meetings next year as the state prepares for the beginning of the wolf introduction plan.

In 2020, voters approved a measure requiring the restoration of gray wolves in western Colorado by the end of next year.

Now CPW will set a series of public hearings regarding the final plan for wolf management required to be finalized at the end of 2022.

The schedule appears in a memo written for the upcoming November CPW meetings.

It outlines the following dates for public participation:

Jan. 19, 2023 - Colorado Springs: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2023 - Gunnison: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 7, 2023 - Rifle: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2023 - Virtual via Zoom: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2023 - Denver: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

But no dates are set for tribal input.

Click here to read the proposed plan for reintroduction.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
Police Lights
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health
Holiday Do’s and Don’ts: Mesa County Public Health
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, uncorks a shot while Nashville Predators right...
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
wo Grand Junction Central High School softball players will continue their athletic career in...
Athletes of the Week: Jenna Fraser and Olivia Litzen