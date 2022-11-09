Rain and snow likely starting Wednesday afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system we’ve been tracking since late last week will bring rain and snow to us in Western Colorado on Wednesday.

Timing the Rain & Snow / The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and gusty. Sunset will be at 5:06 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 50s at 6 PM to lower 50s by 8 PM. Clouds will increase with gusty winds overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. We will likely reach the highs early in the day. Rapid cooling in the afternoon could mean a brief change over from rain to snow in the valleys along Highway 50. The snow will begin breaking up and will fade to an end between 5 PM and 8 PM. Any lingering snow will end by midnight.

Impact & Snow Accumulation

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM until noon on Thursday for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, Battlement Mesa, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the central mountain valleys. The heaviest snow will fall in the advisory area. Accumulation of 4-8 inches expected with some local variation higher or lower. Heavy snow with wind gusts up to 55 mph will reduce visibility and make travel difficult through the mountains.

In the valleys along Highway 50, including the Grand Valley, snow may be more limited. Rain will fall for most of Wednesday afternoon. A brief change to snow is possible late in the afternoon and in the evening, but the timing of the change coincides with the timing of the rain and snow fading to an end. The moisture may outrun the cold air, so the valleys may not get any snow at all. If snow does fall, it will generally be less than a quarter inch, and even that will mostly melt rather than accumulate.

Turning Colder... Much Colder

After the rain and snow end, the coldest air since March will arrive on the Western Slope. Thursday afternoon will struggle to reach 40 degrees, and most areas will not quite make it. Morning low temperatures will be in the middle and high teens on Friday and Saturday mornings with high teens to lower 20s on Sunday and Monday morning. Afternoons will be in the low-to-mid 40s at the warmest.

If you have to be out in the cold for prolonged periods of time, remember to dress in layers. Several warm layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat is more effective at keeping you warm than just a heavy coat. If you don’t have to be in the cold for long periods of time, that’s the better alternative.

