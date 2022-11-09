Griswold wins re-election for Secretary of State

FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton...
FILE - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a committee meeting in Baton Rouge, La., July 8, 2022. Colorado's secretary of state's office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 non-U.S. citizens encouraging them to register to vote. It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who is not a citizen and tries to register will not be able to. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, Jena Griswold has gotten 910,839 votes whereas Pam Anderson has gotten 709,527 votes.

While not certified, the election has called Democratic Party candidate Jena Griswold as Colorado Secretary of State.

Griswold won against Republican candidate Pam Anderson in the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

Griswold was first elected as Colorado Secretary of State in 2018. She assumed office on January 8, 2019.

