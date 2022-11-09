Griswold wins re-election for Secretary of State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, Jena Griswold has gotten 910,839 votes whereas Pam Anderson has gotten 709,527 votes.

While not certified, the election has called Democratic Party candidate Jena Griswold as Colorado Secretary of State.

Griswold won against Republican candidate Pam Anderson in the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

Griswold was first elected as Colorado Secretary of State in 2018. She assumed office on January 8, 2019.

