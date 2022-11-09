Governor Jared Polis wins re-election for Governor of Colorado

PHOTO: Jared Polis
PHOTO: Jared Polis(U.S. Congress)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As of 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2022, Jared Polis has gotten 935,664 votes whereas Heidi Ganahl has gotten 630,347 votes.

While not certified, the election has called Democratic Party candidate Jared Polis as winner of re-election for Governor of Colorado against Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl for the 2022 General Election, according to The Associated Press.

Polis initially entered elected politics in 2000, when he was elected to a six-year term on the Colorado State Board of Education.

Polis won election to the U.S. House representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in 2008. He was re-elected to four subsequent terms.

Polis was born in Boulder, Colorado, on May 12, 1975. He earned a B.A. from Princeton University in 1996.

Polis started several businesses, including American Information Systems and ProFlowers.

Polis is the first openly gay man elected as governor in U.S. history.

