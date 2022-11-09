Dry and windy morning, cold and wet afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning started off mostly clear, breezy, but mostly quiet around a good portion of the Western Slope. Mostly sunny skies through the morning warmed temperatures into the middle and upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will be on the increase through the rest of the morning, and we’ll see wind gusts on the increase as well. Several places around the region have seen wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour, and we’ll continue to see much of the same at least into the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley and surrounding valleys until 2 PM. After a dry morning, rain and snow showers will move through the region by the afternoon. We’ll start off with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains, but colder air arrives by the evening, transitioning rain over to snow, as long as precipitation is still falling by the time the colder air arrives. Rain could be done falling in Grand Junction before the colder air moves in, but better chances of rain transitioning to snow are much better south and east of Grand Junction. Rain and snow showers will continue to taper off through the evening and into the overnight hours, with much of the snow completely wrapping up before sunrise Thursday morning. The Grand Mesa, the Flat Tops, and the High Country toward Vail Pass will see the highest snowfall totals of 6 to 9 inches. The valleys will see generally between a trace to 1 or 2 inches, but some valley locations could very well see no snow accumulations at all. 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible in the higher elevations outside of the valleys. Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the higher elevations of the Western Slope until Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will settle into the region overnight tonight as rain and snow exits overnight tonight. Low temperatures will drop quickly into the middle and upper 20s. A few scattered snow showers could still be possible across the High Country on Thursday, but outside of that the rest of us should continue to see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s. We’ll turn even colder overnight Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper teens and lower 20s.

We’ll see quite a bit more sunshine across the region on Friday, but that won’t help temperatures warm up very much at all. We’ll still see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the weekend and into early next week with highs still only recovering into the lower and middle 40s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

