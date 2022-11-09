Bucs’ Tom Brady goes over 100,000 yards passing for career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to get past offensive tackle Robert Hainsey (70) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The league’s career passing leader entered the matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.

“For me, it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, who have blocked for me, have caught passes. ... I can’t do (anything) in this league without guys doing what they’re amazing at, too,” Brady said last Thursday.

“They’re great achievements,” he added. “But as much as people want to say: “Oh, this is what Tom Brady did.’ In my mind, this is what myself and all these other people that have contributed to my life have done as well.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
This year’s World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
Police Lights
One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Cupid'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cupid’