Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cupid’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Cupid'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Cupid'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Cupid!

This sweet girl is sure to make you fall in love. Cupid is a three-year-old mama dog looking for a loving home. She is on the smaller petite size weighing in at 42 lbs. Cupid gets along great with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family.

Cupid is on the timid side in new surroundings but once she gets comfortable her loving personality really shines through.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

Latest News

Joe O'Dea: U.S. Senate Candidate
Candidate for U.S. Senate: Joe O’Dea
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Gage'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gage’
The pass is located in southwestern Colorado, northeast of Pagosa Springs.
Wolf Creek Pass closure postponed due to high wind