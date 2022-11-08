One fatality confirmed in Highway 330 accident

By KJCT Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST
MOLINA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol reports that a car rolled off the edge of Highway 330 and into one of the nearby creeks just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The CSP has confirmed at least one fatality.

Motorists planning on driving through the Molina and Collbran areas may see traffic slowdowns due to the accident.

No other information has been released by authorities at this time.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

