Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gage’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Gage'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Gage'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Gage!

Gage is a four-year-old male Pitbull. His foster affectionately calls him Goober. If you are looking for a well-mannered and smart dog Gage is perfect for you. Gage knows commands such as sit, shake and lay down. He has the ability to learn even more tricks.

While Gage is good with other dogs he can be a bit selective at times. He has been in a house with cats and has had no issues and he loves all types of people. Gage would fit well in a calm, quiet home.

If you are interested in adopting Gage contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

Latest News

The pass is located in southwestern Colorado, northeast of Pagosa Springs.
Wolf Creek Pass closure postponed due to high wind
District 51 is performing an audit to assess the most cost effective and safe way to move...
District 51 is performing an audit to assess the most cost effective and safe way to move students.
Polls place incumbent Senator Michael Bennet seven points ahead of Republican challenger Joe...
Polls place incumbent Senator Michael Bennet seven points ahead of Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.
A Pueblo man is behind bars after being accused of tampering with voting equipment.
A Pueblo man is behind bars after being accused of tampering with voting equipment.