Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

According to the plea agreement, between 2009 and April 2018, Campbell owned and operated a company called A Better Alternative Management (ABAM), which was hired by homeowners’ associations (HOAs) to manage finance accounts. Campbell had signed access to the HOAs’ bank accounts.

While running this business, Campbell became aware of which accounts were not being monitored by HOA boards.

In March 2015, Campbell began making unauthorized transfers to ABAM’s bank accounts from some of the HOAs’ bank accounts and began using them for her own personal expenses. Campbell specifically chose to transfer money from accounts that were not being monitored.

In an attempt to conceal and perpetuate her theft, Campbell regularly altered the HOAs’ bank statements so they would not reflect the unauthorized transfers, reflecting an overall higher balance that what actually existed in the accounts. Between March 2015 and April 2018, Campbell stole more than $250,000 from 23 of her client HOAs.

Campbell did not report her income gained from her scheme on her 2014-2017 tax returns, substantially underreporting her income and resulting in a tax loss to the federal government of more than $150,000. Campbell signed and and filed the returns knowing that they substantially underreported her taxable income and knowing that she had a legal obligation to report and pay taxes on all of her taxable income.

U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced the defendant on November 8, 2022. The prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

“This defendant wrongfully thought she could line her own pockets with money belonging to her clients who placed their trust in her to manage their finances,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We commend our partners at IRS-CI for their work to hold fraudsters accountable for their actions.”

“Campbell took advantage of her clients and further compounded her greed by attempting to hide her ill-gotten gains from the IRS,” said Andy Tsui, Special Agent in Charge, IRS-CI Denver Field Office. “This sentencing should serve as a reminder to small businesses and HOAs about the importance of having financial safeguards in place to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.”

