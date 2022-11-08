Dry, warm, and windy again today. Rain and snow arrives tomorrow.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mother Nature decided not to cooperate very much with many of us across the Western Slope for the the total lunar eclipse last night and earlier this morning. While some of the higher elevations closer to the High Country and Continental Divide saw mostly clear skies, partly to mostly cloudy skies provided very few clear windows to see the moon during the duration of the eclipse. Partly cloudy skies have continued for us through much of the morning, but we should continue to see a little more clearing as we head into the afternoon. Sunshine and continued breezy to windy conditions should once again warm temperatures into the middle and upper 60s by later this afternoon. A couple of locations could briefly make it into the lower 70s. It has been breezy through the morning, and we’ll continue to see wind gusts on the increase into the afternoon. Many places will see sustained winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour, but some of our higher elevations could see wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue into the evening, then clouds will be on the increase again into the overnight hours as our next round of rain and snow showers moves in. Expect overnight lows once again in the lower to middle 40s.

TIMING OUT THE RAIN AND SNOW

The timing of our next round of rain and snow showers continues to get faster and faster as newer data comes in. The first rain and snow showers could be moving into the northwestern portions of the Western Slope shortly after sunrise tomorrow morning, then continue to push southeastward through the rest of the day. The first rain drops could start falling in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose by late morning or early afternoon. We’ll once again start out with valley rain and mountain snow, but cooler air by the evening will work away at transitioning rain over to snow. Newest data shows that most of the snow could be wrapping up around much of the region before sunrise Thursday morning, but we’ll still mention a slight chance of a few leftover snow showers primarily in the higher elevations of the region through Thursday morning.

HOW MUCH SNOW?

It doesn’t look like snowfall totals will be as high with this system as we’ve seen with the last couple of systems. Highest snowfall amounts will primarily be from the Grand Mesa toward the High County, and toward the Continental Divide as well, but most of those totals will generally be between 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along some of the highest peaks. 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible along some of the other higher elevations, including Paonia, Telluride, Aspen, Meeker, Crested Butte, and Glade Park. The Grand Valley and other lowest elevations around the Western Slope could see a trace to 2 inches of snow, but there will be a handful of valley locations that could see no accumulations at all.

CURRENT ALERTS AND IMPACTS

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus from 6 AM Wednesday morning to 6 AM Thursday morning for snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches, and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide at elevations above 8000 feet from noon Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday morning for snow accumulations between 6 and 8 inches, and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the Flat Tops from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday for snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

DRYING OUT, BUT STAYING COOL

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle back into the region by Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will turn much cooler compared to the start of the week. High temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for many of us Thursday afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue into the weekend, but don’t expect any sort of significant warm up. We’ll still see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with lows in the middle to upper teens and lower 20s. We’ll get back into the lower and middle 40s by the end of the weekend and into early next week, but that will still likely be between 5 and 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

