1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring...
The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices "reverse discrimination."(studioroman via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

The full survey results can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court skeptical of rejecting civil rights precedent
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida