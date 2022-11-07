Wednesday rain & snow precede a sharp, frigid cold snap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are two primary chapters to this week’s weather story. The first chapter is a tale of rain and snow. The second chapter is all about a sharp temperature drop into the coldest cold spell we’ve had since March.

Chapter one.... the rain and snow

Low pressure spiraling off the coast of Washington and Oregon on Monday evening will track southward along the West Coast. Over central California, it will turn to take a more eastward track. Winter Storm Warnings have already been issued along the Wasatch Mountains in Utah for Tuesday and Tuesday night. On Wednesday this storm system makes tracks toward Western Colorado.

Timing For Western Colorado

Rain and snow will begin increasing in Western Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. That’s an earlier arrival than we have previously told you. This system is picking up some forward momentum and moving a bit faster. Valley rain and mountain snow will increase between noon and 4 PM and fall throughout Wednesday evening. Rain can change to snow late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, but snow in the valleys may be brief as it looks to fade to an end between about midnight and 4 AM. The brevity of the snow likely will mean limited accumulation for the valleys. Much bigger accumulation is likely in the mountains. Lighter flurries may linger through the morning drive, but the biggest part of the snow will likely end before the morning drive begins on Thursday.

How much snow falls?

In the valleys along Highway 50, accumulation will likely be held down to less than half an inch. Farther south, areas around Montrose and Nucla may manage an inch or two of accumulation. The biggest accumulation looks to be over the central mountains where 5-10 inches of snow can fall and accumulate from the Grand Mesa to the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. Healthy snow - on the order of 3-7 inches - may fall in the San Juans. Some local variation higher or lower than these ranges can happen. This forecast may be adjusted to follow trends amid new data over the next twenty-four hours.

Chapter two... a taste of winter about six weeks early

We’ve had some cold snaps in the past few weeks, for sure. However, the cold snap that will follow Wednesday and Thursday morning’s rain and snow will be the coldest we’ve been on the Western Slope since March. High temperatures will take a sharp drop from mid-to-upper 60s early this week to upper 30s and lower 40s late this week and this weekend. That’s only the half of the teeth-chattering story. The other half is about the nighttime and morning temperatures. Our lows will drop to as cold as middle and high teens with lower and middle 20s on the least cold mornings.

Remember the best way to stay warm if you’re out in this intense cold is to dress in layers. Several warm layers topped with that winter coat are more effective at keeping you warm than just the heavy coat. You can always remove layers if you’re too warm, then you can put those layers back on if you get cold again.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. We’ll cool from mid-50s around 6 PM to lower 50s at 10 PM. Sunset is at 5:08 PM. Last light is at 5:35 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperatures by morning will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty. Winds will pick up to 15-30 mph with gusts to over 40 mph. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 68 degrees around Montrose, 69 degrees around Delta, and 64 degrees around Cortez.

