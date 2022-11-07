Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

Latest News

This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
District 51 is performing an audit to assess the most cost effective and safe way to move...
District 51 is performing an audit to assess the most cost effective and safe way to move students.
Polls place incumbent Senator Michael Bennet seven points ahead of Republican challenger Joe...
Polls place incumbent Senator Michael Bennet seven points ahead of Republican challenger Joe O'Dea.
A Pueblo man is behind bars after being accused of tampering with voting equipment.
A Pueblo man is behind bars after being accused of tampering with voting equipment.