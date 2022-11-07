Mesa Co Judge bumps bail for nurse accused of sex assault

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County District Judge increased bond for a former ICU nurse accused of sexually assaulting vulnerable patients to $1 million dollars.

Christopher Lambros, 61, is behind bars.

He faces several counts of videoing or taking photographs of unconscious patients’ genitals.

Lambros’ bond was originally set at $250,000.

His attorneys asked he be released on his own recognizance because of his extensive ties to the community.

But Judge Gretchen Larson disagreed and increased the bail to $1 million cash.

