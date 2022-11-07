Lunar eclipse visible late Monday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible overnight Monday through early Tuesday morning across Western Colorado.

Clouds may make it difficult to view at times, but there may be enough breaks amid the clouds so that we can see the interstellar show.

The eclipse begins at 1:02 AM MST. You may not notice a lot of change for the better part of the first hour. According to NASA, totality begins at 3:16 AM. That’s when the moon can turn a rusty red, which is how the eclipse earned its nickname “the blood moon.” Totality will end at 5:49 AM, and the eclipse will end about an hour later.

How can you watch? Just go outside and look up at the full moon at the times listed above.

The next lunar eclipse happens in three years in 2025.

