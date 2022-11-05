A small break before our next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our latest winter storm gave Grand Junction 1.7 inches of snowfall which beat out the previous record on this day of 1.6 inches in 1974. Areas in the high country had snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches, with other locations receiving more than a foot. The winter storm focused more down south in the San Juans. However, many areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide received higher accumulation amounts.

As this snowmaker started to wrap up this morning, some locations continued to receive snowfall before the afternoon hours came with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures reached the lower 30s to upper 30s for Grand Junction and Montrose. By tonight, some cloud cover will continue to hang around, leading to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower the 20s for most locations, with some areas remaining in the upper teens.

By tomorrow, cloud cover will become more prominent, leading to mostly cloudy skies. However, conditions will remain, and temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend into the start of next week. This weekend, temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to 50s in Grand Junction and Cortez. In addition, Montrose and Delta’s temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Our First Alert weather team is tracking another rain and snowmaker to move back into the state by the middle of next week. It will be very similar to the one that impacted most of the state this past week. It will move towards the evening and nighttime hours on Wednesday and continue through the entire day on Thursday before wrapping up on Friday.

For snowfall accumulations, as of right now, locations sitting along the Continental Divide will receive the most snowfall. However, even if this weather maker is less than a week away, it is still too far out for models to come out with a good snowfall accumulation range. Currently, models predict areas in the high country like Aspen receiving 12-16 inches of snowfall while in the San Juans, up to a foot.

When the next weather maker arrives, temperatures fall back into the 40-degree range for Grand Junction and Montrose and continue falling until the end of the work week.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

