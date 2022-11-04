Varsity football scores for Nov. 4-5

This weekend we follow the Palisade Bulldogs, Delta Panthers, Fruita Monument Wildcats, and the...
This weekend we follow the Palisade Bulldogs, Delta Panthers, Fruita Monument Wildcats, and the Rifle Bears.(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Slope varsity football is becoming to wrap to a close, but there are still a few games left.

On Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. the Palisade Bulldogs varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Glenwood Springs Demons.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1 p.m., the games are as follows:

The undefeated Delta Panthers varsity football team will a neutral playoff game against the Berthoud Spartans.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team has a neutral playoff game against the Grand Junction Central Warriors.

The Rifle Bears varsity football team will play a neutral playoff game against the Florence Huskies.

The season for the Olathe Pirates and the Grand Junction Tigers has already concluded.

The Montrose Red Hawks will be playing next weekend, their opponent has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

Latest News

Cynthia Abcug, age 53.
Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot
Vote canvassers Zach Martinez, front, and Joshua Posner check their itinerary while making...
Midterm voters to take on Colorado’s soaring housing costs
A ballot box in Denver, Colorado, on Sept. 20, 2020.
Man arrested on suspicion of tampering with voting machine
The sports team formerly known as the Grand Junction Rockies has a new name and new branding.
Grand Junction Rockies rebrand as the Grand Junction Jackalopes