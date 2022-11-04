Tiny bugs help land owners against pest and invasive species

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It is something that many landowners and agriculture face every year, pests and invasive plant species. While many can go to the store and buy pesticides and weed killers to control them, Colorado has an eco-friendly program available.

The Palisade Insectary, located in Palisade, CO, uses good bugs to get rid of pests and invasive plants, according to Dan Bean, director of Palisade Insectary. In addition, he mentions this is environmentally friendly rather than applying pesticides or other chemicals.

Palisade is known for its peaches, and an example that Bean illustrated was that they have a wasp the size of a mosquito that can find the peach moth larvae or the caterpillar and lay eggs on them to help eliminate these pests. It is one of many friendly bugs that can help landowners tackle problems without spending much on chemicals. The Palisade Insectary is the only one in Colorado that lets people order these beneficial bugs through their Request-a-bug program. The bugs can be requested either online or by contacting the Palisade Insectary. They will help landowners choose the correct bug(s) for the pest/ invasive plants they are trying to control. The Request-a-Bug program has eleven different bugs.

Dean states the Request-A-Bug program has taken off in the last few years, going from orders of only a couple hundred to a few thousand. Due to the program’s popularity, Palisade Insectary faces another small problem: extra hands to handle the orders. “Every year, our request-a-bug program becomes a little more popular. We get more people requesting, and we need additional help,” said Bean. One way they are trying to combat the high demand for orders is to hire a new technician. For this to happen, they are requesting additional funding from Governor Polis’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 year.

A portion of the more than $719,000 budget allocated to the state’s agricultural industry includes funding to the Insectary programs for greenhouse expansions, repairs, and replacements. Another portion of approximately $71,000 would be for Insectary lab technicians.

This funding would provide Palisade’s Request-a-bug program the additional staffing to help with orders.

According to the Palisade Insectary, each bug function best during the specific month(s). The earliest is April, while August marks the last for the bugs to be their most effective.

Palisade’s Insectary Request-a-Bug program expands the eco-friendly ways for landowners to combat pests and invasive plant species. You can visit their website for more information.

