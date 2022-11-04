Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.

The Winter Storm Warning for the southern San Juan Mountains above 8,000 feet will end at midnight Thursday night. The heaviest snow will end by midnight, but lingering light snow will remain possible through morning. Total snow accumulation will be 12-20 inches, including the snow that has already fallen.

In the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose, up to 1-3 inches of snow can fall. There can be some local variation a little higher or (especially) a little lower. Keep in mind that what falls may not be what’s on the ground on Friday morning as more snow will melt than accumulate.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain in the valleys along Highway 50 and snow on the mountains. Sunset is at 6:12. We’ll cool slowly through the 40s through 8 PM, then into the 30s by 9 PM. Rain in the valleys will change to snow between 9 PM and midnight. It will fade to an end between 3 AM and 6 AM around Grand Junction and Delta, then between 6 AM and 9 AM around Montrose. Any lingering snow after 9 AM will end by noon or soon after. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 22 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly cloudy after the snow ends. Sun may try to peek through breaks in the clouds at times, but the day will be cold. High temperatures will be near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

This Weekend’s Forecast

This weekend will start cold, but marked warming will happen before the new week begins. Saturday will be mainly cloudy and cold. The high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with morning lows in the low-to-mid 20s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer. The high temperatures will be in the 50s with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next maker will bring an increase in clouds and wind on Tuesday before rain and mountain snow begin increasing Tuesday night. It will fall through Wednesday. We’ll be tracking this storm system for you and will provide more detailed information as we get closer in time to its arrival.

