Election security in Mesa County

Mesa County Elections Office
Mesa County Elections Office
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As election day approaches, voters are making their way to the polls and dropping off their ballots. Still, many voters are concerned about the security of the elections office and if their vote will be counted. Investigators are checking reported security breaches in Georgia, Michigan, and Colorado.

Brandi Bantz has heard it all. “There’s a lot of laws and rules that are in place that we have to follow to ensure that things are done properly and securely.”

Here’s how Mesa County is handling election security. “We do everything in a bipartisan team,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections. “That way, there’s no question about our processes and procedures; we always have two different affiliations, watching everything that we do and verifying all the processes that we do.”

Bantz tells us about 24-hour surveillance at the elections office and ballot boxes, keycard access, and something new this midterm election--a buddy system. “It’s just added security, added peace of mind for the citizens to know that there’s not ever just one person back in the secure areas. It’s always being monitored, and each person is being supervised,” said Bantz.

The county reports just under 34,000 returned ballots, but some voters tell us they didn’t get one. If you’re one of them, you can get your replacement at the elections office. Just make sure you’re there before polls close Tuesday at seven.

This election will have nine voter polling centers.

