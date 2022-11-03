Wet and snowy day for many across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The first rain and snow showers moved into the Western Slope yesterday evening, and we’ve continued to see rain and snow come down through the overnight hours last night and into this morning as well. The major roadways through the central and northern portions of the region, including Interstate 70 up through Glenwood Springs and Highway 50 down to Montrose, have been wet through the morning, but almost exclusively snow-free. The biggest travel issues so far this morning due to snow have been along Highway 139 through Douglas Pass, as well as Highway 62 between Ridgway and Placerville, Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride, and Highway 550 between Ridgway and Silverton. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue to fall through much of the rest of the day around the Western Slope, then the lower elevations should start to see rain transition over to snow as colder air moves into the region by this evening. Temperatures will continue to linger around the lower and middle 40s in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose through the rest of the day, then start to turn cooler still into the evening. Rain will continue to transition over to snow across the region overnight tonight, then snow will start to taper off through Friday morning with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for the southwest San Juan Mountains until midnight tonight for additional snowfall of 7 to 14 inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour. Winter Weather Advisories continue for the Uncompahgre Plateau, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Flat Tops, Dallas Divide, Elkhead and Park Mountains, Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains until 6 AM Friday for additional snowfall of 6 to 12 inches, and wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

Another 6 to 9 inches of snow is possible in Telluride, Glade Park, the Grand Mesa, Paonia, Crested Butte, and Vail, while another 1 to 4 inches of snow elsewhere around the Western Slope. Lower elevation locations including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose could see locally smaller snowfall amounts.

Most of the snow on Friday will be over with by noon, but a few isolated to scattered snow showers could persist into the afternoon in some of the higher elevations. As snow comes to an end, clouds will continue to remain firmly in place for many of us. There could be some peeks of sunshine here and there, but mostly cloudy skies should keep temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s at the warmest. Colder air continues to spill into the region overnight Friday night, with lows tumbling down into the upper teens and lower and middle 20s.

We’ll continue to dry out through the weekend and into early next week with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll get close to the lower 60s once again by Monday, then we’ll start trending cooler again before the arrival of our next potential chance for rain and snow by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

