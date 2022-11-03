Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

