Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter

Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter
Body found in remote area of Montrose County likely missing hunter(KKCO)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Search and rescue crews found a body on Tuesday believed to be a missing Grand Junction man who was hunting in Montrose County.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the body, first spotted on Tuesday, was able to be recovered Wednesday morning in a remote and rugged area adjacent to the Black Canyon.

Dozens of searchers had been looking for Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction since Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The coroner will be responsible for officially identifying the body that was recovered on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said crews searching by air spotted the body in the Red Canyon area, which is near Black Canyon, and Wednesday morning flew in by helicopter and hiked through steep terrain to reach it.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play in their investigation so far.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

Latest News

Mesa County Libraries
Mesa County Libraries close for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Holidays
Christopher Peter Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Gretchen'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gretchen’