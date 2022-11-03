Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more...
Some dry shampoo products were recalled last month. Now an independent report says more products may be affected.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Update: Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County

Latest News

FILE - Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Clouded by scandal, the owners of the Washington Commanders might sell the NFL team.
Commanders owner exploring sale of NFL team
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats
A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction.
Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction
John Kirby, right, of the National Security Council, confirms that the U.S. believes North...
US is accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons, White House confirms