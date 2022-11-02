Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County
70-year-old elk hunter missing in rural Montrose County(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.

Prochnow’s cell phone and backpack were found in the vehicle he had been in. Crews from Delta and Gunnison are also helping in the search. Air resources have also been brought in from Colorado Springs.

Prochnow is described as 5-feet-11, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying

Latest News

KKCO 1101 NURSE CHARGE
KJCT 1101 NURSE CHARGE
KJCT 1101 AFFORDABLE HOUSING
KJCT 1101 AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Police Lights
Denver street corner shooting kills 1, wounds 4; no arrests
Counting money.
U.S. House Reps spend tens of thousands on travel