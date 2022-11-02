Grand Junction Elk Hunter Missing in Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 70-year-old Grand Junction man has been missing since Sunday night, October 30th in rural Montrose County. Calvin Prochnow and a friend were hunting in the area of Green Mountain, north of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison. The two men went on their own. When Prochnow failed to show up late Sunday afternoon, deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s office started their search.

Prochnow’s cell phone and backpack were found in the vehicle he had been in. Crews from Delta and Gunnison are also helping in the search. Air resources have also been brought in from Colorado Springs.

Prochnow is described as 5-feet-11, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

