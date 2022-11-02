Affidavit released, St. Mary’s nurse charged with photographing sexual assault to multiple patients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital was arrested for six counts of sexual assault to at least three victims on October 25, 2022. Investigators claim Christopher Peter Lambros, 61, assaulted patients unable to form consent between April 30, 2022, and July 9, 2022.

Here’s what we found in an arrest warrant : On July 9, 2022, Officer Brian Alcon was dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital for potential misconduct after an employee stated she had seen Lambros taking inappropriate photos of a patient.

According to the affidavit, the employee reported that she had entered a patient’s room and saw the lights off and the curtains drawn. When the employee opened the curtains, she reportedly told police the patient’s gown was pulled up and the bed sheets pulled down. The document says she saw Lambros with his head on the patient’s stomach while holding a cell phone as if taking a “selfie” picture.

Police say Lambros then dropped the phone on the bed and recovered the patient with the gown and blanket. They add the employee left and notified her supervisor.

Investigators say Alcon contacted Lambros at his Grand Junction home and that Lambros explained he was administering an “injection for blood clots” which required him to be near the patient’s abdomen.

Officers say Lambros denied taking any pictures but voluntarily allowed the officer look through his phone.

The warrant then details how police took the phone into evidence, searched its settings, and recovered what they claim show Lambros posing with a number of unconscious victims in a hospital setting

Police say they recovered over 160 deleted videos/photos were recovered. In one video, Lambros reportedly can be heard whispering to the camera saying, “don’t you ever get rid of these videos” and “you need to keep them forever... this is your Dexter collection.” Dexter is believed to reference a TV show whose main character, Dexter Morgan, is serial killer by night but solves crimes during the day.

Lambros is facing six charges, including:

Sexual Assault, 2 counts

Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification, 2 counts

Unlawful Sexual Contact, 2 counts

Lambros was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for Sexual Assault during a traffic stop. He is currently held at the Mesa County Detention Facility on a $250,000 cash only bond.

