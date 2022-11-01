U.S. House Reps spend tens of thousands on travel

Counting money.
Counting money.(Pexels)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to see how your U.S. congressional members spend your tax money earmarked to run their offices.

It ranges anywhere from a low of $1.4 million to a high of $1.6 million per year, per U.S. House member.

So we started with breaking down travel totals for three U.S. House members and tossed in a fourth from Montana as a comparison.

Let’s start with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) from Colorado’s 3rd District.

Federal records found by following this link show she reported spending $79,724 on travel from January to December 2021. Fifth District Rep. Doug Lamborn (R) recorded spending $83,962 for the same time period. Second District Rep. Joe Neuguse (D) tallied $31,786. We tossed in Montana’s lone representative Matt Rosendale (R) as a comparison for longer travel routes to DC. His office totaled $123,239 in travel money.

For the first quarter of 2022, Boebert reported $17,025.92, Lamborn reported $12,495 and Neuguse reported $5,059.

Rosendale spent almost $23,000.

But you can see more than just those totals. Follow the same link for detailed expenditures by employee and vendor.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying

Latest News

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Saint Mary’s nurse jailed on sex assault charges
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Eden'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’