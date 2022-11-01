GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween festivities happened around the Grand Valley Monday evening. The Palisade Trick-or-Treat Street event brought families to Downtown Palisade for some trick-or-treating fun. Instead of going door to door, kids went from business to business.

“This is our third year at trick-or-treat street,” said Lauren Galvin.

Businesses decorated their storefronts and handed out candy. Lauren says the Halloween event allows the community to see the creativity of the children and adults and provides one common area for all to trick-or-treat safely.

“It’s just a fun family event. Lots of kids and a safe place to come trick or treating and just a good time and good. Good place for the town and families to just gather and have a lot of fun,” said Galvin.

