Rain and snow on track to arrive Wednesday night

A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday...
A storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado starting Wednesday night.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system is on track to bring valley rain and mountain snow to Western Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 6 AM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, the Flat Tops, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected, especially above 8,000 feet. The heavy blowing snow with 40 mph winds can reduce visibility, making travel difficult through the mountains.

Rain & Snow Timing

The valley rain and mountain snow will begin increasing across Colorado’s Western Slope on Wednesday night, especially after about 9 PM. It will fall throughout Thursday, then the valley rain will change to snow Thursday night and fall through Friday morning. The snow will begin breaking up, and it will end for many areas by sunrise Friday morning. Any lingering snow will fade to an end by midday.

Snow Amounts

Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in the mountains. Locally higher amounts are possible. Snow amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches down lower from Grand Junction down Highway 50 to Delta and Montrose and even around Nucla. Locally higher or lower variation is possible in the snowfall amounts. More snow will melt that accumulate, but more accumulation is possible than with the last two storm systems.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with slow cooling through the 50s through 9 PM. Sunset is at 6:15 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and windy. Gusts as high as 20-30 mph are possible. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 59 degrees around Cortez. Rain will begin increasing after about 9-10 PM.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying

Latest News

Clouds increasing, but we stay dry and warm
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 11/1
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
The forecast is dry for trick-or-treating, but rain and snow are on the way later this week.
Witches and ghouls bring shivers tonight, then cold, rain, and snow keep the shivers for late week