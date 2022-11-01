Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!

Eden is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love. Eden can be a little shy and nervous at first in new surroundings but once she takes her time to warm up she loves to stay by your side and give nothing but love. She loves people and would do best in a house with no other dogs.

Eden would make the perfect companion to go on hikes and would even fit into a family environment.

If you are interested in adopting Eden contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

