Witches and ghouls bring shivers tonight, then cold, rain, and snow keep the shivers for late week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some shivering is in this week’s forecast. On our Halloween, the shivering less about the weather and more about the goblins, ghouls, and witches. Later this week, however, cold will return along with some rain and snow.

Our Next 24 Hours

Weather looks perfect for Trick-or-Treating tonight. Sunset is at 6:16 PM. We’ll cool from mid-50s around 6 PM to lower 50s at 7 PM and then upper 40s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 30 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will start sunny, but clouds will begin increasing late in the day. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez.

Tracking More Rain & Snow

Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track inland off of the Pacific and into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Ahead of this storm system, we’ll turn warmer and windy on Wednesday. Valley rain and mountain snow will arrive Wednesday night and fall throughout Thursday. Rain in the valleys should change to snow Thursday night and fall through Friday morning. Snow will end around or soon after midday Friday. Colder air behind this storm system may mean an increasing potential for accumulating snow around Grand Junction. We’ve had a couple of bouts of snow in the past ten days, but the snow has melted with no appreciable accumulation. That could change this week.

Tracking A Sharp Temperature Drop

Warmer air ahead of this approaching storm system will bring high temperatures up into the lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Even mornings will be warmer. Low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. Thursday will turn colder with highs in the 40s likely happening early in the day. By Friday morning, we’ll be in the low-to-mid 20s. The afternoon will struggle to warm into the lower 40s. Saturday will be colder in the morning with teens and 20s for lows. The afternoon will warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.