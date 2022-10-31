Western Slope High School Football Playoff Matchups

CHSAA
CHSAA(KKTV)
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has released the playoff brackets for several of the Classes across the state, and a handful of Western Slope teams will be in the tournaments.

Class 4A

#9 Fruita Monument Wildcats (7-3) vs #24 Grand Junction Central Warriors (3-7)

These two teams will start their post season the same way they started the regular season. The two met at Stocker Stadium with Fruita winning that matchup 14-7.

This Central Warriors team has had success in the regular season against other teams from the Western Slope, defeating Grand Junction High School 20-15 and took down Palisade the following week, winning 25-13. However, the Warriors lost five of their next six games from there but were able to post an impressive 55-6 win over Greeley Central.

The Fruita Monument Wildcats have won big all year averaging over 28 points per game. They have lost three games this season, two against league opponents. However, all of their losses have been close, losing all three by seven points or less.

#5 Montrose Red Hawks (8-2) vs #12 Golden Demons (7-3) /#21 Rampart Rams (4-6)

Things looked rough for the Red Hawks at the start of their season, losing their first two games. The first loss came at the hands of the Number One seed, Palmer Ridge Bears, and the other was to the Fruita Monument Wildcats, losing 30-14.

Since then, the Red Hawks have been on fire, winning the remaining eight games on their season.

The Red Hawks earned themselves a first-round bye in the playoffs and will be taking on the Winner of Golden vs Rampart.

Class 2A

#1 Delta Panthers (9-0) vs #16 Berthoud Spartans (6-3)

The undefeated Delta Panthers have dominated on both sides of the ball all season, averaging just under 30 points per game on offense, while having five official shutouts on defense. Technically they have six on their record but that came via a forfeited game by Eagle Valley. They will take on a Berthoud team that scored 48 points in their last game against Steamboat Springs.

#14 Rifle Bears (5-4) vs #3 Florence Huskies (8-1)

The Bears come into the playoffs with a 5-4 record, but three wins over league opponents. They ended their season with two dominant wins over nearby opponents. A 48-0 win over Grand Valley, and a 40-7 win over Coal Ridge. They’ll be taking on a very good Huskies team, that lost their first game of the season to Limon, but have rattled off eight straight wins since, and went undefeated against league opponents.

Class 1A

#10 Gunnison Cowboys (6-3) vs #7 Centauri Falcons (7-2)

The Gunnison Cowboys overcame some early season struggles going 1-2 out of the gates, and found form, winning five in a row, before losing their final game to North Fork at 13-21. They’ll be taking on a Centauri team that was undefeated against league opponents and has shutouts in four of their games.

The dates and times for these matchups have not been released by CHSAA at this time. The Class 3A bracket has also not been released at this time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. The tournament brackets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning

Latest News

Howl-o-ween 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk
Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk collects proceeds for local animal shelter
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the...
Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak
Hugh McKean passed away at 55 years old.
Colorado Representative Hugh McKean dies unexpectedly
A crash shortly after 7 a.m. sent one to the hospital.
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital