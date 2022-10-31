No tricks, all treats for our Halloween forecast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween kicks off the new work week, and we’re looking at a treat of a forecast for the day ahead. The clear and quiet conditions through the weekend continues into our Monday, and we’re starting the day with sunny skies, temperatures in the teens and 20s in the higher elevations, and the 20s and 30s in the valleys. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through the rest of the day today with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Have a jacket and/or long pants handy for trick-or-treating later this evening. Temperatures will cool pretty quickly as the sun sets under these clear skies. We’ll fall back into the upper 20s and lower to middle 30s overnight tonight as a little bit of cloud cover starts to move in.

Clouds will continue to gradually increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will continue to turn a little bit warmer. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will settle into the region on Tuesday, then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs both days in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The first few showers of our next incoming storm system could move into the far western portions of the region by Wednesday afternoon, but Wednesday should be a dry day for just about all of us.

Rain and snow showers will begin to increase in coverage across the Western Slope late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, with primarily rain falling in the valleys and snow falling across the higher elevations. Some colder air moves in through the day on Thursday and will transition some of that rain over to snow, but still many of our lower elevations should just see a cold rain for now. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s, but those highs will likely happen well before noon. Thursday will likely be one of those weird backwards days where temperatures fall as the day continues on. Any additional rain and snow showers that are still holding strong into Thursday night will likely transition completely over to snow into early Friday morning, and the greatest snow chances would favor the southeastern half of the Western Slope. Rain and snow showers should come to an end from northwest to southeast across the region through the day on Friday.

We’ll dry out once again across the region headed into the weekend, but we could continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies remain in place as well as highs only in the middle to upper 40s and lower to middle 50s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

