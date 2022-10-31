Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays.

Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights.

“Community members look forward to this annual tradition on Main Street and can now also enjoy portions of Colorado Avenue with lights that will illuminate our beautiful trees to usher in the holiday season,” said Ken Sherbenou, Parks and Recreation director.

Installation is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until Nov. 10, 2022.

During installation, downtown visitors can expect short closures on streets and parking lots in order to gain safe access to trees.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, use caution, and watch for closures while traveling on Main Street and Colorado Avenue.

In addition to holiday lights downtown, there are many activities for the community to join in the celebration including a Holiday Light Tour for age 50+. the annual Chocolate Walk, a Candy Cane Hunt, and the Santa Claus Run.

