Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media.

GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel.

Casteel was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility for charges including Inciting Destruction of Life or Property, Felony Menacing, and Attempted First Degree Assault.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.