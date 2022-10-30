Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media.

GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel.

Casteel was transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility for charges including Inciting Destruction of Life or Property, Felony Menacing, and Attempted First Degree Assault.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

CMU Homecoming
Colorado Mesa University parade
Quarterback Karst Hunter Lines up against the CSU Pueblo Defense
Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo
E Road in Grand Junction.
Increased traffic enforcement
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29