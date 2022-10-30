Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital

A crash shortly after 7 a.m. sent one to the hospital.
A crash shortly after 7 a.m. sent one to the hospital.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Grand Junction Police Department is still investigating and further details have yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

Two semis swiped each other while traveling eastbound on Interstate 70.
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
CMU Homecoming
Colorado Mesa University parade
Quarterback Karst Hunter Lines up against the CSU Pueblo Defense
Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo