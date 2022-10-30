Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28.

The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.

When the Mavs would elect to run, they’d usually run an empty backfield and have the Quarterback Karst Hunter be the ball carrier in an effort to spread out the Wolves defense. For a while the Mavs were in control and seemed to have remedied two recurring issues that had plagued them all season, a hot and cold run game, and limiting big plays on defense.

Unfortunately, Pueblo also got things going through the air when Receiver Andrew Cook got into the endzone with an over the shoulder catch with less than a minute before half, cutting a Maverick two score lead.

In the second half the Pueblo offense would continue to put up points. The backbreaker play came on a controversial pass interference call against Mavs defensive back Bryce Stevenson that advanced the Wolves down the field.

The following play also was shrouded in controversy, the Wolves completed a 54 yards touchdown pass to CK Poulos. But the Mavs sideline seemed to believe that the Pueblo Quarterback Hunter Raquet has stepped over the line of scrimmage. However, the play stood, and the Thunderwolves took a 30-28 lead.

The Mavs looked to counter but fumbled during the two-minute drill, allowing the Wolves to assume victory formation. Winning at a final of 33-28

Mavs will look to bounce back next week on the road against Chadron State.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.