Colorado Representative Hugh McKean dies unexpectedly

LOVELAND, Colo. (KJCT) - The unfortunate passing of Colorado Representative Hugh McKean occurs just as the 2022 General Election begins.

The Republican minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, Hugh McKean, passed away in his home Sunday morning, October 30, 2022.

The cause of the 55-year-old’s death was not shared in a news release from Colorado House Republicans.

Funeral services will be made public once finalized.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him a friend,” said Secretary Griswold. “Representative McKean was a dedicated public servant whose service to Colorado will be remembered for generations to come.”

“Minority Leader Hugh McKean was a true statesman. He served our great state of Colorado with ferocious dedication,” said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young. “His love for moving our state and the people of Colorado forward was an essential part of his being. The only thing he was more devoted to than Colorado was his family.”

“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Representative and Minority Leader McKean’s legislative term was to expire on January 8, 2023, with the start of the new legislative session.

After consulting with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has determined that the unexpired term of Representative McKean’s current seat in the Colorado legislature shall be filled by a vacancy committee established by the Larimer County Republican Party in accordance with stature 1-12-203(1):

“In the event of a vacancy in the general assembly caused by the death or resignation of a member who has been sworn into office, caused by the death or resignation of a member who has been elected to a seat but who has not yet been sworn into office, or caused by a person not taking the oath of office as provided in paragraph (b) of subsection (3) of this section, the vacancy shall be filled by the appropriate vacancy committee, if any, as provided in section 1-3-103 (1)(d), of the same political party and of the same representative or senatorial district represented by the former member whose seat is vacant.”

Representative McKean was running unopposed to retain his seat in House District 51 for the legislative session beginning on January 9, 2023. Votes for Representative McKean will be counted in accordance with 1-4-1006(2) C.R.S:

“A vacancy occurring from the day after the earliest day to mail general election ballots through general election day must be filled in accordance with part 2 of article 12 of this code.”

As a result, Representative McKean will be considered a member-elect in accordance with 1-12-203(5):

“If the vacancy is caused by the death of a member-elect of the general assembly who has been elected to office but who has not yet been sworn in, the vacancy committee shall meet no more than thirty days after the death of the general assembly member-elect to fill the vacancy.”

