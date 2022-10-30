Colorado Mesa University parade

CMU Homecoming
CMU Homecoming((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University Homecoming is the time of the year when students, alumni, families, and the community come together to display their school spirit with a parade and football game.

Music and floats filled the streets of Downtown Grand Junction to celebrate the unity of the alumni and students before the big game.

Over 50 student floats community and a whole lot of school spirit. The floats took over Main Street. That showcased sports teams, clubs, organizations, and much more.

“So we came out here to represent our proud veterans,” said Nicholas Williams with the Student Veterans Association.

Williams says the group represents over 400 veterans on campus. “We try to do a couple of socials every month. We just get together with all the veterans and do different projects.”

Another CMU student, Vicente Trevino, with the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, says the group participated in the parade to encourage the young to pursue a STEM career.

“We said, yeah, let’s do it. Let’s get our name out there,” said Trevino. “Let’s see some familiar faces, hopefully inspire some kids, give them some candy, give them a smile on their face and say, maybe I just want to be just like them.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
Quarterback Karst Hunter Lines up against the CSU Pueblo Defense
Mavs Football Loses Homecoming Matchup against CSU Pueblo
E Road in Grand Junction.
Increased traffic enforcement
(Source: stock image/Pexels)
Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29